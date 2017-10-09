BC Liberal leadership candidates look for party member votes in the Okanagan

Two people hoping to become the next leader of the provincial Liberal party will be in the Okanagan this week trying to drum up support for their campaigns.

Dianne Watts will visit Kelowna, Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos Tuesday and Wednesday for “meet and greets”.

In a news release, Watts says part of her campaign platform is a commitment to work with communities on several important issues.

They include ensuring taxes collected from the impending legalization of cannabis go to municipalities.

“Communities are the engines behind economic growth and delivering public services and the time has come to strengthen our partnerships between local communities and the Province,” said Watts in the release.

When she announced her candidacy, Watts said she would soon resign as Conservative MP for South Surrey-White Rock.

READ MORE: Dianne Watts to seek BC Liberal leadership

And Michael Lee will be in Penticton Tuesday. Lee will also visit Kelowna and Vernon Wednesday.

In the spring election, Lee won the the Vancouver-Langara riding for the the BC Liberals.