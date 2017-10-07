Officers respond to 2 moose on the loose in southeast Edmonton

WARNING: This article contains photos some might find disturbing.

Fish and Wildlife officers tranquillized one moose and were searching for another in southeast Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.

Officers told Global News there were two animals reported in neighbourhoods: a female moose (or cow) and a young bull.

The bull — which they said weighed approximately 500 to 600 pounds — was caught near Mill Woods Road NW and Lakewood Road NW at around 1 p.m. The animal was sedated and taken in a Fish and Wildlife truck to be relocated.

The cow was reportedly seen further east, near 17 Street and Whitemud Drive.

Global News has reached out to the province and Fish and Wildlife for an update on the animals.

— More to come…