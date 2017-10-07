Regina civic services for Thanksgiving
Here are civic services, facilities hours and closures on Monday during Thanksgiving in Regina.
Civic Offices: Closed.
Landfill: Open 7 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.
Garbage Collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.
Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.
Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed.
Paratransit Service: Holiday schedule: 12 – 10 p.m.
Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.
Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre/Art Gallery of Regina: Closed.
North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 – 6 p.m.
Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 – 6 p.m.
Regina Sportplex (Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre): Open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Parking Services: Meters not in effect.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
