Faculty strike at Laurentian University ends after tentative deal reached
SUDBURY, Ont. – A strike by faculty members at Laurentian University is over now that the union and school have reached a tentative agreement.
The university says ratification votes will be held as soon as possible so that faculty and students can get back to class.
If it is ratified, classes at the university’s Barrie, Ont., campus and online will resume Tuesday and those at the Sudbury, Ont., campus will start Oct. 16 after the fall break.
Faculty at Laurentian University on strike after talks hit impasse
Details of the proposed deal have not been released.
The strike began last week after the Laurentian University Faculty Association said negotiations had reached an impasse.
In a message to students at the time, the union said the key issue in the dispute was faculty workload.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
