GO Transit service suspended on Barrie line after person struck by train

GO Transit service has been suspended on the Barrie line after a person was hit by a train early Friday morning.

Metrolinx said the incident happened around 7 a.m. near the Barrie South GO station.

Barrie #GOtrain: Possible fatality reported by Barrie South GO. Trains will not be able to move through the area for about 2 hrs.(1/2) — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) October 6, 2017

Officials said the delay will last up to two hours until regular service can resume.

Commuters are being advised to use the Richmond Hill Corridor as an alternate route.

Several trains were compromised as a result of the incident.

The Allandale Waterfront GO 07:20 – Union Station 09:03 #GOtrain will now start at the Bradford GO station,(1/2) — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) October 6, 2017

departing at 07:49 as a result of a possible fatality by the Barrie South GO.(2/2) — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) October 6, 2017