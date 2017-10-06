Canada
October 6, 2017 7:59 am

GO Transit service suspended on Barrie line after person struck by train

By Web Producer  Global News

GO Transit service has been suspended on the Barrie line after a person was hit by a train early Friday morning.

FILE
A A

GO Transit service has been suspended on the Barrie line after a person was hit by a train early Friday morning.

Metrolinx said the incident happened around 7 a.m. near the Barrie South GO station.

Officials said the delay will last up to two hours until regular service can resume.

Commuters are being advised to use the Richmond Hill Corridor as an alternate route.

Several trains were compromised as a result of the incident.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie GO line
Barrie GO Train line
Barrie Line
GO train
GO Transit
GO Transit delays
GO Transit investigation
Pedestrian Struck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News