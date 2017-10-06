GO Transit service suspended on Barrie line after person struck by train
GO Transit service has been suspended on the Barrie line after a person was hit by a train early Friday morning.
Metrolinx said the incident happened around 7 a.m. near the Barrie South GO station.
Officials said the delay will last up to two hours until regular service can resume.
Commuters are being advised to use the Richmond Hill Corridor as an alternate route.
Several trains were compromised as a result of the incident.
