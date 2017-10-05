Okanagan group looking for trash finds slaughtered cows

He was hoping to find trash that needed to be cleaned up in the back country, but instead a member of the Okanagan Forest Task Force says he found two dead cows.

Kane Blake said he made the discovery Wednesday afternoon as he was looking for illegal dump sites in the Postill Lake Road area.

“Two cows had been shot and left to die, one in a mud bog off Postill Road and the other on an adjacent road,” said Blake in a media release.

Blake said he is angry that “someone decided to take it upon themselves and shoot the cattle and then leave them to die out in a field.”

READ MORE: Cattle poachers strike again in the north Okanagan

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is a not-for-profit society which cleans-up illegal dump sites.

It’s not the first time cows have been killed in the Okanagan.

In 2015, a Coldstream rancher offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of poachers who shot two of his cows. The two animals were partially butchered with just the prime cuts of beef removed.

That same year Coldstream Ranch lost four cows to poachers.