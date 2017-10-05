Man dead after shooting in Etobicoke

A man has died after reports of a shooting in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police said they initially responded to multiple calls about shots fired in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area, just before 3 p.m.

A male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Shortly after, police said they received a call about a two-vehicle collision in the same area. Both vehicles remained on scene.

It is not clear at this time, however, how the collision is related to the shooting.

Police are trying to piece together exactly what happened through surveillance video and witness accounts.

Homicide has now taken over the investigation.