Man dead after shooting in Etobicoke
A man has died after reports of a shooting in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police said they initially responded to multiple calls about shots fired in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area, just before 3 p.m.
A male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
Shortly after, police said they received a call about a two-vehicle collision in the same area. Both vehicles remained on scene.
It is not clear at this time, however, how the collision is related to the shooting.
Police are trying to piece together exactly what happened through surveillance video and witness accounts.
Homicide has now taken over the investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.