Sentencing hearing to resume for Manyshots brothers nearly 3 years after kidnap, rape of Calgary teen

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content. Discretion is strongly advised.

Nearly three years after Corey and Cody Manyshots kidnapped and repeatedly raped a Calgary teen, a sentencing hearing will resume Thursday.

The hearing has been delayed several times. Most recently, the delay was to allow the brothers to be sent for testing to determine if they should be found not criminally responsible (NCR).

Watch below from June 2017: As Nancy Hixt reports, almost two years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, two brothers are being sent for testing to determine if they should be found “not criminally responsible.”

In October 2015, the brothers pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault in the case.

Specialized genetic testing showed the brothers have severe fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), court heard.

Psychiatric tests ordered in June were to determine if the FASD would have any impact on their criminal responsibility or whether they should be deemed NCR on account of a mental disorder.

The horrific attack happened in November 2014; details are documented in an agreed statement of facts.

Watch below from 2015: Cody and Corey Manyshots made surprise guilty pleas in a horrifying case of abuse. The brothers admit to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young girl in November 2014. Global’s Nancy Hixt reports. Warning: The details may be disturbing.

A Grade 12 student was waiting for a bus after watching movies at a friend’s house when the brothers grabbed her and forced her into a nearby alley. Corey smashed her phone.

Each took a turn raping and sodomizing her; Corey forced her to perform oral sex.

They then took her to their Martindale home, where she was again repeatedly raped by both brothers.

It was only when they fell asleep that the girl took a chance to escape.

Once she was out of the house, she wrote details on her hand, including the address, the name “Cody” and several words, including “native” and “black and red shovel.”

She took two buses and a CTrain to get home, where she was able to have her mother take her to the police.

The girl took investigators to the area where she was kidnapped, as well as to the home where she was held captive.

She picked both Corey and Cody out of separate photo lineups. On Corey’s photo she wrote: “This is the man.” On his brother’s photo, she wrote: “Cody.”

The case has been pushed back several times over the course of the summer to allow more time for the psychiatric assessments.