Liberals have a lot of gun-control promises left to make good on, but insist it’ll all be done soon

After two years of relative inaction on its gun-control promises, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has said the Liberal government should have a suite of legislation making good on the pledges by year’s end.
The long list of Liberal promises on gun safety, made in the lead up to the last federal election, were many and revolved around “making it harder for criminals to get, and use, handguns and assault weapons.”
COMMENTARY: Where are the gun advocates on federal government’s firearms advisory committee?
They included bolstering background checks on buyers’ sides and record-keeping on the sellers’; cracking down on transporting restricted arms and giving more say to law enforcement when it comes to weapons restrictions; giving the provinces funding to help local law officials get guns off the streets and rejigging the Canadian Firearms Advisory Committee.
(Scroll down for a full list of the promises kept and promises left.)
READ MORE: Australia banned semi-automatic weapons after a mass murder; Here’s what happened next
The vast majority of the Liberals’ list hasn’t seen the light of day in the more than two years since they won their majority government in October 2015.
But in the wake of this week’s massacre in Las Vegas, Canada’s public safety minister was facing questions on the government’s gun-control agenda and said implementation of the suite of promises is on its way.
WATCH: Families of Las Vegas shooting victims begin to share their stories
“I would expect to have a legislative package consistent with the commitments that we made during the election campaign with respect to firearms before the House of Commons before the end of the year,” Goodale said while speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s a process that is ongoing and we have taken some important steps.”
WATCH: Late-night hosts urge action on gun control in America
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.