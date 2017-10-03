West Kelowna mayor: Bringing back photo radar not a tax grab

You would have to turn back the clock to 2001 when the BC government of the day decided to put the brakes on photo radar.

But West Kelowna city council wants it back and is lobbying the provincial government to do so.

Apparently, other speed control initiatives in the city have proved ineffective.

“West Kelowna wants the province to look at bringing back photo radar because we’ve done traffic calming in a number of locations in response to residents’ complaints about speeding and reckless driving and so on,” West Kelowna mayor Doug Findlater said.

Councillor Rick De Jong has jumped on the photo radar bandwagon, saying traffic calming devices are not working.

“We’ve spent over $600,000 since I was elected six years ago on traffic calming measures around the community with very limited success,” he said.

Tim Kessler lives on a West Kelowna road where there are traffic calming measures. He calls them a band-aid solution.

“I think it slowed them down a little bit to start with but they’ve gotten used to it. They don’t slow down,” Kessler said.

If photo radar does return to West Kelowna, Findlater insist it will not be another tax grab.

“The funding, the revenue, the fines would go to the province, to the traffic fine revenue fund, and they redistribute them throughout the province on a per-capita basis,” he said.