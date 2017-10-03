MacKenzie Art Gallery curator looks back on a decade of art and life

Michelle LaVallee has spent the last 10 years of her life in Regina, working as a curator at the MacKenzie Art Gallery.

During that time, she oversaw many exhibitions, acquisitions and proud moments.

But now, she says, it’s time for a new adventure.

“Of the opportunities that have been coming my way in the past few years, this seemed like one I shouldn’t turn down.”

Her and her partner, Ramses Calderon, and their daughter are moving east, to Gatineau, Que. LaVallee has accepted the position of Director for the Arts Centre for Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.

“I’ll be re-engaged. It’s a good learning opportunity for me, and it’s also not too distant from what I’m doing now,” LaVallee said Friday.

“The primary mandate of the Arts Centre has been to collect and exhibit the work of First Nations, Metis and Inuit artists at every stage of their career.”

LaVallee moved here from Toronto, so the move to Gatineau takes her closer to home.

With a decade under her belt in Regina, LaVallee says she’s glad she has been given the freedom to continue to expand the MacKenzie’s focus to include Indigenous works and exhibitions.

“I’m quite happy with being able to contribute to the MacKenzie Art Gallery’s direction in Indigenous programming, whether it be the acquisition of works by artists of Indigenous (descent) or the exhibition of their work,” LaVallee said.

LaVallee says there is a lot she is proud of, but of her work she did at the MacKenzie, one project has really stayed with her.

“The 7 Exhibition… That definitely was kind of my baby.”

7: Professional Native Indian Artists Inc. was an exhibition that brought together 120 works from seven Indigenous artists: Alex Janvier, Jackson Beardy, Eddy Cobiness, Norval Morrisseau, Daphne Odjig, Carl Ray and Joseph Sanchez. They demanded recognition as professional artists and their group is known as one of “Canada’s most important early artist alliances.”

“I had a few babies that summer,” LaVallee smiled.

“I had my daughter that summer, and I also contributed to a large catalogue for the exhibition and finished the exhibition, so that definitely was a big labour of love and something I am very proud of.”

As for the importance of art and its place in society, LaVallee says it’s important as a communication tool.

“I think it’s a way we communicate to one another, and it’s a way to get issues across that sometimes people might not be comfortable talking face to face about. A lot of the work that I’ve dealt with (looks) at our complicated history here in Canada and the impact of colonization and (how it has) impacted Indigenous peoples in this region,” she said.

“Sometimes those issues are hard to talk to face to face, but when you’re looking at an art object, it creates a bridge for people to be able to share experiences.”

Though LaVallee and her family are moving on, she says the community and friendships they have made are dear to her.

“The community has been very warm and welcoming to my partner and I and our daughter, so we will miss the people for sure.”

“I wish the gallery and everyone there success. I think it’s an amazing institution. I think there’s still lots of good things to come.”