Halifax police weigh in on crowd safety in wake of Las Vegas shooting

Halifax, and cities around the world, are taking a closer look public safety in light of recent attacks, including a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas this week.

Staff Sgt. Scott MacDonald with Halifax Regional Police is responsible for organizing special events and event operations in the city.

READ: Thousands flock to Halifax, Dartmouth waterfronts for Tall Ships Regatta

Events such as the Tall Ships Festival and annual Bluenose Marathon can draw hundreds, if not thousands, of people.

MacDonald says there are many considerations when planning such a large gathering and in some cases, planning can take months.

“Halifax actually has a special events task force and Halifax police sit as a member of that task force along with firefighters, RCMP, special event staff and others from across the region to help assist organizers in navigating some of the intricate details that are required in pulling off a successful event,” he said.

When conducting a risk assessment, MacDonald says organizers have to consider the time, location and anticipated crowd size of an event. They also rely on intelligence from other organizations that could identify any concerns.

WATCH: Edmonton, Las Vegas incidents ‘very rare’: security expert

“We would look at the local situation here and we have resources that are in touch both nationally and internationally as well and we’re always monitoring intelligence and take that into consideration for our own planning,” MacDonald said.

READ MORE: Edmonton police stabbing, truck rampage being investigated as acts of terrorism

MacDonald says it’s a balancing act when providing security because citizens should be aware of the security on hand, but also feel comfortable with the police presence.

“You don’t see the command staff behind the scenes and you don’t see some of the other resources sometimes as well that we may have available to us to help mitigate or address risks that are ongoing as well,” he said.

READ MORE: U-Haul in Edmonton terror attacks: Does Canada need extra vehicle rental checks?

As if whether recent events such as the mass shooting in Las Vegas or terrorist attacks will affect events locally, MacDonald says it’s unlikely.