Okanagan forecast

Monday, October 02, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4 pm:
Although parts of the BC Southern Interior saw a few late afternoon showers on Monday, don’t put your sunglasses away yet!
Sun returns Tuesday, with gradual warming through the work week under a strengthening upper ridge.
Signs point to cooler conditions this Thanksgiving long weekend.
Tuesday’s daytime high range: 11 to 18C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
