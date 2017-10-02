Weather
October 2, 2017 7:16 pm

Okanagan forecast

By and Global News
Monday, October 02, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 4 pm:

Although parts of the BC Southern Interior saw a few late afternoon showers on Monday, don’t put your sunglasses away yet!

Sun returns Tuesday, with gradual warming through the work week under a strengthening upper ridge.

Signs point to cooler conditions this Thanksgiving long weekend.

Tuesday’s daytime high range:  11 to 18C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
