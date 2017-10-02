Okanagan forecast

Monday, October 02, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4 pm:

Although parts of the BC Southern Interior saw a few late afternoon showers on Monday, don’t put your sunglasses away yet!

Sun returns Tuesday, with gradual warming through the work week under a strengthening upper ridge.

Signs point to cooler conditions this Thanksgiving long weekend.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 11 to 18C

~ Duane/Wesla