Environment
October 2, 2017 1:41 pm

Forest fire breaks out across Okanagan Lake from Peachland

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A forest fire is burning Monday across Okanagan Lake from Peachland.

Photo/Dan Couch
A A

A small forest fire is burning on the east side of Okanagan Lake.

It’s across the water from Peachland.

The fire started Monday morning.

A Global News camera operator in Peachland says a light wind is pushing the smouldering fire towards the lake, adding the blaze does not appear to be growing.

There hasn’t been any response yet from the BC Wildfire Service.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire Service
Forest Fire
okanagan forest fire
okanagan lake
okanagan wildfire
peachland

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News