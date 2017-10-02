Forest fire breaks out across Okanagan Lake from Peachland
A small forest fire is burning on the east side of Okanagan Lake.
It’s across the water from Peachland.
The fire started Monday morning.
A Global News camera operator in Peachland says a light wind is pushing the smouldering fire towards the lake, adding the blaze does not appear to be growing.
There hasn’t been any response yet from the BC Wildfire Service.
