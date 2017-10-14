Your Saskatchewan
October 14, 2017 2:14 pm
Updated: October 14, 2017 3:09 pm

Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: October 2017

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Garry Colin took this Oct. 14 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon.

Garry Colin / Supplied
Every day on Global News at 6 and Global News at 10, Global Saskatoon features a viewer submitted picture for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Please email us if you have a picture you would like to submit for Your Saskatchewan.

Pictures should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for October:

LeeAnn Sylvia took this Oct. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo near Prince Albert.

LeeAnn Sylvia / Supplied
Your Saskatchewan October 2, 2017 Christine McKechnie

The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 2 was taken by Christine McKechnie near Key Lake.

Christine McKechnie / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan October 3, 2017 Jennifer Whyley

Jennifer Whyley took the October 3 Your Saskatchewan photo at Nipawin.

Jennifer Whyley / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan October 4, 2017 Katheryn Sepke

This Your Saskatchewan photo for October 4 was taken near Bradwell by Katheryn Sepke.

Katheryn Sepke / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan October 5, 2017 Owen Ritchie

Paradise Beach was the setting for Owen Ritchie to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for October 5.

Owen Ritchie / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan October 6, 2017 Tracy Roberts

This October 6 Your Saskatchewan photo was snapped at Candle Lake by Tracy Roberts.

Tracy Roberts / Viewer Submitted
Shelly Gerein took this Oct. 7 Your Saskatchewan photo near Gallivan.

Shelly Gerein / Supplied
Taya Grueter took this Oct. 8 Your Saskatchewan photo near Livelong.

Taya Grueter / Supplied
Lauryn Skoropat took this Oct. 9 Your Saskatchewan photo at Candle Lake.

Lauryn Skoropat / Supplied
Your Saskatchewan October 10, 2017 Shanda Bradford

The October 10 Your Saskatchewan photo was snapped by Shanda Bradford near Langham.

Shanda Bradford / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan October 11, 2017 Natalie Braun

The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 11 was taken near Beechy by Natalie Braun.

Natalie Braun / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan October 12, 2017 Colin Chatfield

Colin Chatfield took the Oct. 12 Your Saskatchewan photo at Anglin Lake.

Colin Chatfield / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan October 13, 2017 Craig Boehm

Craig Boehm took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Oct. 13 near Zehner.

Craig Boehm / Viewer Submitted
Garry Colin took this Oct. 14 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon.

Garry Colin / Supplied

