2 Toronto men missing, 2 safe after canoe capsizes in Kawartha Lakes

Two young men from Toronto are still missing after a canoe carrying four men capsized in Kawartha Lakes early Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency personnel responded to the scene on Sturgeon Lake around 2:35 a.m.

Police said one occupant was able to swim to shore, while a second was rescued from the water by officers using a civilian boat.

The two other men are still unaccounted for.

None of the occupants were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) are on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.