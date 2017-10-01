Connor McDavid
October 1, 2017 12:13 am
Updated: October 1, 2017 1:46 am

Edmonton Oilers fall short in pre-season finale

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, right, is stopped by Vancouver Canucks' goalie Jacob Markstrom, of Sweden, as Erik Gudbranson (44) defends during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday September 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Edmonton Oilers ended their pre-season with a 3-2 loss in Vancouver Saturday night against the Canucks.

Jake Virtanen opened the scoring 12:53 into the game. Leon Draisaitl tied it with 1.4 seconds left in the first, firing a one-timer home off a pass from Connor McDavid.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead 7:48 into the second frame, scoring from the slot on a two-man advantage. However, Markus Granlund pulled the Canucks even on a shorthanded breakaway just 21 seconds later. Loui Eriksson tallied on a power play at 12:41 to make it 3-2 Vancouver.

The Oilers couldn’t pull even in the third. Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves to earn the win in the Canucks net. Edmonton’s Cam Talbot stopped 14 pucks.

The Oilers finish the pre-season with a record of 6-2. They’ll open the regular season Wednesday at home to Calgary.

 

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Leon Draisaitl
NHL Pre-Season
Rogers Arena
Vancouver Canucks

