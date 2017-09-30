North Preston house destroyed in early morning fire
A A
A house and car were completely destroyed in a fire, early Saturday morning in North Preston, N.S.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency say the fire started around 6:30 a.m., and the house was “engulfed” in flames by the time crews arrived on scene.
Acting Division Commander Greg Hebb said the lone occupant of the house didn’t sustain any injuries in the blaze.
Hebb said the person woke up after the fire had already started.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but he said it’s not suspicious.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.