Police manhunt in West Kelowna

There was a huge police response in a quiet residential neighbourhood of West Kelowna Thursday afternoon.

An RCMP aircraft was circling overhead and many other police vehicles could be seen in the area of Merlot Drive, near the Mission Hill winery.

Police were responding to reports of an impaired driver, when a man fled from the officers so reinforcements were called in.

Police said they are investigating the possibility the suspect may be linked to additional criminal activity in the West Kelowna area, but didn’t elaborate.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5’7″, 140 lbs, with short hair.

He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black t-shirt and flat brimmed hat.

At last word, the search was still underway.