September 28, 2017 4:31 pm

Hillary Clinton speaking in Toronto as part of new book tour

By Staff The Canadian Press

Hillary Rodham Clinton prepares to sign copies of her book "What Happened" at a book store in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

Seth Wenig / AP Photo
TORONTO – Former American presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is in Toronto this evening promoting her new book.

Clinton is due to speak at a sold-out event – part of a 15-city tour that will also include Montreal and Vancouver.

The Democrat candidate’s book, called “What Happened,” describes her stunning loss to Republican Donald Trump in last year’s election.

The book has already garnered huge international attention, reportedly having already sold more than 300,000 copies.

Clinton’s publisher has billed her speech as a “detailed and surprisingly funny” account of her past, and plans for the future.

The former U.S. secretary of state has previously written two memoirs.

