CAMI strike negotiations between GM and Unifor scheduled in Detroit

Nearly two weeks into the strike by 2,800 workers at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., negotiations with General Motors Canada have hit another roadblock.

In an updated post on the Unifor Local 88 website, president Dan Borthwick described the latest meeting with General Motors as “disappointing.”

“A high-level meeting has been scheduled today in Detroit with GM representatives, Unifor Local 88 and Unifor national representatives,” wrote Borthwick.

During an appearance on the Craig Needles Show on AM980 Thursday morning, plant chair for Unifor Local 88, Mike Van Boekel, said the union wants GM to declare CAMI the lead production facility for the Chevy Equinox but the company is refusing.

“They say it’s their plant and they’ll decide where the product goes,” said Van Boekel.

“There’s absolutely no guarantees of anything in the future. It’s just year by year, and that’s not good enough.”

Earlier this year, General Motors shifted production of the GMC Terrain from CAMI to a Mexican plant. The move resulted in 600 layoffs.

“We built the number one truck, our quality is second to none. We just want to get back and do our jobs, but we expect to be treated with a little bit of respect.”

GM Canada has not issued an updated statement about the labour dispute.

CAMI workers walked off the job and onto the picket lines late Sunday, Sept. 17.

This is the first strike at GM Canada plant since 1992.