Man missing from Osoyoos found safe and sound

A man reported missing from Osoyoos, B.C. has been located.

Police put out a bulletin on Monday asking for help finding 64-year-old Arthur Harnum who, at that point, hadn’t been seen for four days.

Police said he was last seen leaving his former residence in Osoyoos on Sept. 21.

RCMP said that Harnum was found on Wednesday night and is “safe and sound.”