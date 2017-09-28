Guelph set to roll out new type of pedestrian crossovers

The City of Guelph is close to rolling out a new type of pedestrian crossovers.

After studying 15 potential crossings, a report going to city council’s committee of the whole on Monday has identified five locations across the city that warrant the installation of the new crossovers.

The new “Level 2 Pedestrian Crossovers” would give pedestrians right-of-way over vehicles and would consist of signs, pavement markings, and in some cases, flashing lights triggered by a pedestrian pushing a button.

The crossovers are similar to those that had flashing signs above the road. Recently, Guelph has opted for traffic lights due to safety concerns.

However new provincial legislation has made it illegal for drivers to proceed until the pedestrian has completely crossed the road.

Under the new law, drivers and cyclists can be fined $150 to $500 and three demerit points for offences at pedestrian crossings and school crossings.

The five proposed locations for the new crossovers in Guelph are:

Grange Road at Kearney Street

Grange Road at Auden Road and Schroder Crescent

Waterloo Avenue between Woodycrest Drive and Beechwood Avenue

Ironwood Road at Reid Court

Woodlawn Road East at Atto Drive

The city also plans on rolling out an education campaign to create awareness and educate the public on how to use the new crossovers.

The cost is pegged at $84,000, but to expand the program would require between $50,000 and $100,000, according to the report.