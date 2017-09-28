Hamilton house fire causes $250,000 in damage, no one hurt

No one was hurt, but a house fire in East Hamilton has caused $250,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after heavy smoke was seen coming from the backyard of a bungalow on Cluny Avenue, near Barton and Ottawa Streets.

Crews put out the flames on the back deck but not before the fire damaged the home.

Fire officials say they believe the fire was ignited by an air conditioner’s electrical wiring.

One person was home at the time but managed to escape unharmed.