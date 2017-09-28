Canada
September 28, 2017 2:14 pm

Hamilton house fire causes $250,000 in damage, no one hurt

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton firefighters responded to a house fire on Cluny Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Google Maps
A A

No one was hurt, but a house fire in East Hamilton has caused $250,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after heavy smoke was seen coming from the backyard of a bungalow on Cluny Avenue, near Barton and Ottawa Streets.

Crews put out the flames on the back deck but not before the fire damaged the home.

Fire officials say they believe the fire was ignited by an air conditioner’s electrical wiring.

One person was home at the time but managed to escape unharmed.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
electrical fire
Hamilton
Hamilton Fire
Hamilton Fire Department
House Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News