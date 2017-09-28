Calgary composting: green cart collection begins in southeast week of Oct. 2
The City of Calgary will begin collecting green cart composting bins from homes in the city’s southeast the week of Oct. 2.
The move marks the final step in the city’s new green cart program, which spokesperson Philippa Wagner calls a “big milestone.”
“For the first time we will be able to offer green cart collection to all 320,000 single-family homes in Calgary.”
The green carts, which are the same size as the blue and black bins, will be used for all food and yard waste including meat, bones, plate scrapings, tree branches and pet waste.
Starting the week of Oct. 2:
- Green and blue carts will be picked up every week on the same day.
- Black carts will be picked up once every two weeks on a different day than the green and blue carts.
Free collection day reminders are available through the Calgary Garbage Day app, or by text, email, phone call or downloadable calendars.
Now that green carts are available, the city will no longer be offering fall leaf and pumpkin drop-off locations.
Residents will still be able to take their yard waste to city landfills for composting free of charge from Sept. 29 to Oct. 29.
For more information on managing fall yard waste, visit calgary.ca/yardwaste.
For more information about the green cart program, visit calgary.ca/greencart.
