Toronto mayor supports renaming stadium after Rob Ford

Toronto Mayor John Tory is recommending a move to rename Centennial Park Stadium after former mayor Rob Ford.

“In light of his many years of work on football programs in Etobicoke, it is fitting that City Council should re-name the football stadium at Centennial Park the ‘Rob Ford Memorial Stadium,'” Tory wrote in a letter addressed to city council members. “The Ford family, and the local councillor have been consulted and agree with the change.”

Ford, who was elected mayor in 2010 and later re-elected as a councillor in 2014 after bowing out of the mayoral race due to his health, died in 2016 after an 18-month battle with a rare form of cancer.

Prior to becoming mayor, Ford served as a councillor for 10 years and founded the Newtonbrook North Stars football team in 1999.

He later helped create a football program at Don Bosco Catholic School in 2002 where he coached for several years before being dismissed for making comments suggesting many players “come from gangs” and “broken homes.”

During his controversial term as mayor, Ford admitted to smoking crack cocaine and also sought help for substance abuse.

Tory’s letter to council members also addressed naming public properties in honour of councillors Pam McConnell and Ron Moeser who both passed away this year.

McConnell died at the age of 71 after spending more than two decades as councillor for Ward 28 in Toronto-Centre Rosedale.

Moeser died at 74 more than a year after he was diagnosed with cancer. He served Ward 44 in the southeast corner of Scarborough.

Tory said a decision on naming properties in their honour will be decided at a later date.