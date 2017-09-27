Fish rain down on coastal Mexican city
MEXICO CITY – Civil defence officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.
Tamaulipas civil defence says in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency’s Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.
According the U.S. Library of Congress, it’s a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water – known as waterspouts – could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground.
