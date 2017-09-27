1 dead after falling off rock ledge on Crown Mountain

One person is dead after falling off a rock ledge on a North Shore mountain on Wednesday afternoon.

North Shore Rescue was called out to Crown Mountain around 2:30 p.m. for a report of people in distress, including someone stranded on a rock ledge.

Crew members found a stranded man several hundred feet up a rock wall on Crown Mountain.

“And below him, they were able to spot another subject that appeared to be not moving,” Mike Danks of North Shore Rescue said.

Crews got to the man, who did not survive.

Danks says the men were experienced hikers who were climbing the Widowmaker but went off-route.