Scott Thompson: Who turned off the heat???

So I come home from work on Wednesday and do what I have done for that last week or two of this heat wave.

I spark up the BBQ.

Nothing better than 30 C temperatures at the end of September!

We enjoyed a flame-broiled kill and another early fall/summer-like late afternoon in the backyard.

But after the chow down, my wife and I headed out to the patio for a nightcap.

But this time the sun had set, Sheeeeesh!

Who turned off the heat?

We went from an afternoon high of around 30 to the mid-teens in a matter of minutes over sunset.

Off went the A/C, open went the windows.

I’m not sure whether to rake my lawn or water it?

Good news is, the warmer temps will circle back around early next week.

Here’s hoping for a Thanksgiving long weekend that’s more like the Canada Day long weekend.

I could celebrate 150 again, who’s in?!

