September 27, 2017 6:21 pm

Officers at New Brunswick jail seize package of 128 contraband nicotine patches

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A package containing contraband was seized at Dorchester Institution on Sept. 18, 2017

Thomas Samson / AFP / Getty Images
Corrections officers at the Dorchester Institution in New Brunswick seized a package of contraband that included 128 nicotine patches.

The Dorchester Institution, a medium security federal institution, says that the contraband was seized due to the “vigilance” of its staff members.

In a press release, Émile Belliveau, the assistant warden, said the estimated value of this seizure is $12,800.

 

