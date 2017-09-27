Officers at New Brunswick jail seize package of 128 contraband nicotine patches
Corrections officers at the Dorchester Institution in New Brunswick seized a package of contraband that included 128 nicotine patches.
The Dorchester Institution, a medium security federal institution, says that the contraband was seized due to the “vigilance” of its staff members.
In a press release, Émile Belliveau, the assistant warden, said the estimated value of this seizure is $12,800.
