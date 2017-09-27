Woman finds sharp blade in candy bar purchased at Peterborough Dollarama

Jacki Hilliard’s daughter Alydia loves Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. That is, until, she says, she found a metal blade inside one.

The 18-year old bought the candy at a Peterborough Dollarama store on Tuesday and after one bite, found the blade stuck in her braces

“At first, she thought her braces were falling off, or there was something wrong, then she spit it out and realized it was a razor blade,” said Hilliard.

READ MORE: Man finds metal in muffin

Hilliard said her daughter was going to offer the first piece of candy to her little brother but he as asleep when she returned. She said that with him not having braces on his teeth to stop it, he could have swallowed the blade.

Hilliard has contacted Hershey’s, the makers of Reeses’ Peanut Butter Cups, and was offered a gift card and more product. She said she would like to see the company do more to protect other potential victims.

“Should they be recalled or checked out or something,” said Hilliard.

READ MORE: Needles found in potatoes

CHEX News reached out to Hershey’s but they have not responded to our request for comment. In an email, a spokesperson for Dollarama writes:

In an email, a spokesperson for Dollarama writes:

“We have been made aware of this alleged incident through social media and strongly encourage the customer to contact Dollarama or Hershey customer service directly for further investigation. This will make it possible to gather the required information as well as investigate what may have occurred and whether any actions are required.”