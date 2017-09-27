Supreme Court asked to hear case of Ontario man charged with Cindy Gladue murder

Defence lawyers are asking the country’s top court to weigh in on the case of an Ontario trucker accused of murdering an Indigenous woman.

Lawyers for Bradley Barton have filed an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Barton was originally acquitted by a jury of first-degree murder in the death of Cindy Gladue.

The Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a new trial in June, ruling serious errors were made during the trial and the judge’s charge to the jury.

READ MORE: Alberta Court of Appeal orders new murder trial for Ontario trucker in death of Cindy Gladue

Gladue, who was 36, was a sex-trade worker whose body was found in a bathtub in an Edmonton motel room in 2011.

She bled to death after a night of what Barton called consensual, rough sex.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ ongoing coverage of the Cindy Gladue case. WARNING: Some of the content may be disturbing for some viewers: