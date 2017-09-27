Canada
September 27, 2017 4:33 pm

Court authorizes new class action against Catholic congregation in Quebec

By The Canadian Press

A person picks up a piece of altar bread.

Matt Rourke / The Canadian Press / AP
A A

The Quebec Court of Appeal has authorized a new class action lawsuit against a major Roman Catholic organization for alleged sexual abuse committed by some of its members.

READ MORE: Vatican under pressure over Archbishop accused of sexual abuse

The decision overturns a 2015 Superior Court of Quebec ruling rejecting the class action request.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 4 more men come forward; Alberta priest faces additional sex assault charges

The Congregation of Holy Cross apologized and paid up to $18 million in 2013 to compensate victims for abuse that occurred at three Quebec institutions over a five-decade span.

READ MORE: Montreal priest charged with sexual assault spanning 15 years

That agreement stemmed from an out-of-court mediated settlement, spurred by the threat of a class-action lawsuit.

WATCH BELOW: Abuse in the Catholic Church

A spokesman for a victims’ rights group says the landmark settlement prompted about 40 new alleged victims to come forward.

READ MORE: Montreal Catholic Church moving towards forbidding priests from being alone with children

Sebastien Richard says the current class-action names more institutions, including Montreal’s iconic Saint Joseph’s Oratory.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
abuse victims
Catholic abuse victims
class-action lawsuit
Congregation of Holy Cross
Quebec Court of Appeal
Saint-Joseph's Oratory
Sebastien Richard

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News