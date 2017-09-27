Court authorizes new class action against Catholic congregation in Quebec

The Quebec Court of Appeal has authorized a new class action lawsuit against a major Roman Catholic organization for alleged sexual abuse committed by some of its members.

The decision overturns a 2015 Superior Court of Quebec ruling rejecting the class action request.

The Congregation of Holy Cross apologized and paid up to $18 million in 2013 to compensate victims for abuse that occurred at three Quebec institutions over a five-decade span.

That agreement stemmed from an out-of-court mediated settlement, spurred by the threat of a class-action lawsuit.

A spokesman for a victims’ rights group says the landmark settlement prompted about 40 new alleged victims to come forward.

Sebastien Richard says the current class-action names more institutions, including Montreal’s iconic Saint Joseph’s Oratory.