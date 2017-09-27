Wildfire in Similkameen now fully contained

A wildfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon east of the small Similkameen town of Cawston is now 100 per cent contained.

“Through the course of the night, the fire did not breach any retardant lines laid down by airtankers,” B.C. Wildfire Service fire information officer Justine Hunse said.

The Fairview Mountain fire broke out six kilometres east of Cawston.

The wildfire grew to 15 hectares before being brought under control.

“At no point since the fire was discovered yesterday were any structures threatened,” Hunse said.

While the fire is now in the mop-up stage, smoke is still visible from nearby communities.

The B.C Wildfire Service told Global Okanagan news that air support is no longer needed.

Nine firefighters remain on the scene putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is suspected to be human caused.

While temperatures have decreased in the last couple of weeks, the fire danger rating in the Okanagan and surrounding area is still high.