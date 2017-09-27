Canada
September 27, 2017 3:13 pm

PETA protester poses with turkey props outside Jackson Square

Sara Cain By Reporter  Global News

PETA protester poses partially nude in demonstration calling for a turkey-free Thanksgiving

Sara Cain, 900 CHML
A A

Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) brought a stark image to the corner of King and James in Hamilton this afternoon in a bid to promote a turkey-free Thanksgiving.

Confusion, curiosity and even anger were expressed by those walking by who witnessed two fake turkeys on a mock cutting board with a man stripped down to a pair of flesh-coloured leggings posed beside them.

READ MORE: James Cromwell protests SeaWorld’s orca show with PETA


Story continues below

PETA spokesperson Emily Lavender says the demonstration is designed to evoke shock.

“We just want people to see how similar people and turkeys really are,” she said.

“Animals are made of flesh, blood and bone just like we are. We have the same capacity to feel pain and fear.”

READ MORE: PETA says fur protest ended Canada Goose partnership with Berlin Film Festival

PETA handed out a guide to becoming vegan during the protest as well as tofurkey samples. Lavender said she hopes that providing alternatives will encourage a “cruelty-free holiday.”

“It might be just one meal for us,” she said. “But for them, it’s their entire lives of suffering.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Food
Health
Holiday
Meal
Meat
PETA
Protest
Thanksgiving
Turkey
Vegan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News