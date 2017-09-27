PETA protester poses with turkey props outside Jackson Square

Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) brought a stark image to the corner of King and James in Hamilton this afternoon in a bid to promote a turkey-free Thanksgiving.

Confusion, curiosity and even anger were expressed by those walking by who witnessed two fake turkeys on a mock cutting board with a man stripped down to a pair of flesh-coloured leggings posed beside them.

READ MORE: James Cromwell protests SeaWorld’s orca show with PETA

PETA spokesperson Emily Lavender says the demonstration is designed to evoke shock.

“We just want people to see how similar people and turkeys really are,” she said.

“Animals are made of flesh, blood and bone just like we are. We have the same capacity to feel pain and fear.”

READ MORE: PETA says fur protest ended Canada Goose partnership with Berlin Film Festival

PETA handed out a guide to becoming vegan during the protest as well as tofurkey samples. Lavender said she hopes that providing alternatives will encourage a “cruelty-free holiday.”

“It might be just one meal for us,” she said. “But for them, it’s their entire lives of suffering.”