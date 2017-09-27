Campus security on B.C. universities preparing to aid fentanyl overdose victims

The fentanyl crisis in B.C. continues to escalate, with the deadly drug being found in connection with 81 per cent of drug overdose deaths so far this year. University campuses are taking precautions to prevent any future fentanyl-related deaths by preparing security staff with the counter-effect drug Naloxone.

Security at some B.C. universities have already been equipped with Narcan (a Naloxone nasal spray), however other post-secondary institutions have staff that have been trained, but not yet equipped with the life-saving drug.

The University of British Columbia (UBC) is gearing up by training staff, but have not yet provided their security with the Naloxone kits.

“We also have purchased kits for some of the security on campus, but we haven’t been given the go-ahead by Risk Management to use those yet. We will get those out as soon as we get the go-ahead,” said the nurse team lead at UBC Student Health Services.

Simon Fraser University (SFU) and the University of Victoria are two of the B.C. post-secondary schools that have trained and provided security staff with the kits.

“The issues surrounding fentanyl in Metro Vancouver do not reflect our campus community, but it is a health epidemic in our broader community that can’t be ignored,” said SFU communications associate Justin Wong.

Dr. Bernie Pauly, scientist at the Center for Addiction Research B.C. believes being equipped with Naloxone is one very integral step in the fight against fentanyl. “We need a very comprehensive approach… the provision of Naloxone and Naloxone training is one part of that comprehensive approach, and we have to reach out broadly across the population.”

At SFU, since equipping campus security with the nasal spray, there have been no incidents which necessitated using Narcan, but security will continue to carry kits as a preventative measure.

