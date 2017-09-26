Jasper RCMP investigate attempted abduction

Jasper RCMP are investigating an attempted youth abduction Tuesday morning.

They said a student on her way to school was approached by a man driving a dark red van near Patricia Street and Willow Avenue at around 7:35 a.m.

Mounties said the man asked for directions to a local restaurant and then offered the youth a ride to school. When she declined, it’s alleged he attempted to reach towards her out the passenger window.

Police said the girl was able to back away and the van drove off, but then it turned around and approached the area again.

The girl hid behind a parked car and called her parents.

Police said she didn’t see the suspect or the vehicle again after it passed and she wasn’t hurt.

Police were notified, along with the Grande Yellowhead Public School Division, and parents were sent a communication about the incident and safety messaging with precautions.

The suspect is described as being a white man in his 60s with short curly white hair and a thick white goatee. They said he spoke with a slight accent.

The van he was driving is described as a dark red older minivan with a grey or silver stripe running down the length of the vehicle. It also had a black roof rack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).