Rick Zamperin: 3 sports icons who helped shape Hamilton

Being a part of CHML’s 90th Anniversary celebration on Tuesday was like taking a stroll down memory lane.

It offered all of our listeners a chance to hear from some of the iconic voices from years gone by and relive some of the amusing stories from the people they have listened to for a lifetime.

The day was also a reminder for me that we have a tremendous number of amazing people in this community, who are all about community.

And that goes for three Hamilton sports legends who were able to join us for our 90th celebration, and it’s no surprise that all three of them are Hall of Famers in their respective sports.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau helps CHML celebrate 90th anniversary

Dave Andreychuk, Danny McManus and Russ Jackson.

Each of them, in their own way, carved an incredible path of greatness on the ice and on the football field during their playing days.

But each of them gave back, whether it was in a classroom, hospital or charity event, they made it a point to be connected to the community.

That’s what CHML is all about too, connecting all of us in the hopes of making our city the best it can be.

CLICK HERE to see CHML’s 90th anniversary photo gallery.

And the best part is, people like Dave, Danny and Russ are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to local sports icons who have helped make Hamilton what it is today.