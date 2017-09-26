Riders Alumni brings “gold” to Regina

From 1987 to 1999, Dan Rashovich was a linebacker with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. During that time, the Riders won the Grey Cup once, in 1989.

He was always up for the challenge during his playing career, but recently a friend offered him a challenge of a different sort – one which proved to be close to Rashovich’s heart.

“About a year ago, my son was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and that friend didn’t know that,” Rashovich said. “So I just took it as a message that I need to take this on.”

Rashovich’s son, Nolan, is now 21 and doing well in Calgary, where they both just finished the 5th annual “Believe in the Gold – Run for Childhood Cancer.”

This year Rashovich is bringing the gold to Regina, as it is the colour for childhood cancer.

“My ultimate vision and goal is to see every alumni association across the league take on this cause for children’s cancer, and do this right across the country,” he said.

“I’m starting to think I want to take it to the next level.”

In the meantime, for families confronting cancer for the first time, Rashovich’s message is: you are not alone, and there is support.

“I don’t think there is a lot of awareness with children’s cancer, and you know that’s why we are doing this Believe in the Gold, and I feel so passionate about it.”

“I want to let those parents know that people care, and there is some support out there to help them.”

With the Riders’ number 74 in their corner, those families won’t be alone.

Congratulations Dan Rashovich, you are this week’s Global Sports MVP.