The American Hockey League is getting ready to skate into Belleville

The Ottawa Senators believe it’s a win-win situation. The city of Belleville couldn’t agree more.

This year, the NHL club decided to relocate its American Hockey League franchise from Binghampton, N.Y. to Belleville so its players could be less than three hours away if called upon.

On Tuesday, the Belleville Senators opened training camp and head coach Kurt Kleinendorst likes what he sees.

“Everybody is working hard, they have a great attitude and I can’t wait to start the season,” says Kleinendorst who enters his second year as coach of the team.

The Senators look to improve on last year’s performance when the club finished in last place in the AHL’s Northern Division.

“A lot depends on the NHL club,” said Klienendorst. “If the NHL Senators can stay healthy, there won’t be a need to call up players on a regular basis.”

Third-year forward Kyle Flanagan is one of the veterans on the team. He says it’s his job to help the younger players adjust to life in professional hockey.

“I have to remind them that every game is important and a maximum effort is needed if they want to someday play in the NHL.”

The Belleville Senators will have a tough start to the season. Their first nine games will be played on the road. Their current home, the Yardman Arena, is undergoing a major facelift.

The Senators first game is Friday, Oct. 6th in Laval against the Montreal Canadiens’ top farm team.

Their home opener is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1st against the Syracuse Crunch.