Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, ‘Game of Thrones’ stars, are engaged

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged.

The two Game of Thrones stars famously shared an on-screen relationship as Jon Snow, future King of the North, and the Wildling Ygritte. Both actors are 30 years old.

The English actor and Scottish actress first dated in 2012 before splitting one year later. The two have since reconciled and officially confirmed their relationship in April 2016 on the Olivier Awards red carpet.

Harington previously told L’Uomo Vogue how easy it was to fall in love with Leslie while shooting scenes for season two of GoT in London. “Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said in 2016.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love,” Harington explained.

In 2014, Leslie dished on what it was like doing her first-ever sex scene with Harington. “It was my first sex scene that I’ve ever done and it was weird,” she admitted to People. “But I felt that it was important for the characters and the audience to get to see just how much they have fallen in love.”