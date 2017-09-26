Crime
September 26, 2017 3:04 pm
Updated: September 26, 2017 3:25 pm

Kelowna RCMP searching for alleged arsonist

By Online Journalist  Global News

Video surveillance footage screen shot of the arson suspect immediately following an alleged arson incident on Sept. 25, 2017.

Kelowna RCMP
A A

RCMP are asking for help identifying an alleged arsonist caught on CCTV moments after a fire was lit in Kelowna Monday morning.

Mounties received several calls reporting a man allegedly set a fire at the corner of Springfield Road and Burtch Road at 11 a.m.

Witnesses said the suspect fled east along Springfield Road until he cut through a business parking lot on the south side of the roadway and into a nearby orchard.

The arson suspect was described as Caucasian, about 5’7″ tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and a brown goatee. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark-coloured pants, dark running shoes and sunglasses while carrying a stick.

The RCMP believe the fire may be related to handful of other fires similar in nature reported during the past couple of weeks in Kelowna:

  • On Sept. 14, shortly after 4 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a stack of wooden pallets on fire behind a business in the 1500 block of Gordon Drive. Damage to an adjacent duplex was sustained as a result of the blaze. A unidentified suspicious male was observed in the area prior to the fire.
  • On Sept. 19, shortly before 3 a.m., RCMP were dispatched to assist the fire department who had responded to a pair of dumpster fires in the rear parking lot of a business located in the 1800 block of Baron Road.
  • On Sept.21, just before the noon hour, RCMP received a report of an apparent overnight arson discovered outside a business located in the 1500 block of Banks Road. The complainants suspected that the fire may have been lit by a transient individual and had since cleaned the scene.
  • On Sept. 25, RCMP were made aware of suspect arson incident which occurred on September 21st, where a small amount of debris was allegedly lit on fire, on the sidewalk in front of a business located in the 2300 block of Highway 97 North. The small fire was easily extinguished by a passerby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-470-6302 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
Report an error
Arson
Crime
Kelowna
Suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News