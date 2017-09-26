Kelowna RCMP searching for alleged arsonist

RCMP are asking for help identifying an alleged arsonist caught on CCTV moments after a fire was lit in Kelowna Monday morning.

Mounties received several calls reporting a man allegedly set a fire at the corner of Springfield Road and Burtch Road at 11 a.m.

Witnesses said the suspect fled east along Springfield Road until he cut through a business parking lot on the south side of the roadway and into a nearby orchard.

The arson suspect was described as Caucasian, about 5’7″ tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and a brown goatee. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark-coloured pants, dark running shoes and sunglasses while carrying a stick.

The RCMP believe the fire may be related to handful of other fires similar in nature reported during the past couple of weeks in Kelowna:

On Sept. 14, shortly after 4 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a stack of wooden pallets on fire behind a business in the 1500 block of Gordon Drive. Damage to an adjacent duplex was sustained as a result of the blaze. A unidentified suspicious male was observed in the area prior to the fire.

On Sept. 19, shortly before 3 a.m., RCMP were dispatched to assist the fire department who had responded to a pair of dumpster fires in the rear parking lot of a business located in the 1800 block of Baron Road.

On Sept.21, just before the noon hour, RCMP received a report of an apparent overnight arson discovered outside a business located in the 1500 block of Banks Road. The complainants suspected that the fire may have been lit by a transient individual and had since cleaned the scene.

On Sept. 25, RCMP were made aware of suspect arson incident which occurred on September 21st, where a small amount of debris was allegedly lit on fire, on the sidewalk in front of a business located in the 2300 block of Highway 97 North. The small fire was easily extinguished by a passerby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-470-6302 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.