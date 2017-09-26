Crime
September 26, 2017 2:42 pm

Two men found dead in a Moosomin, Sask. motel room

By Web Producer  Global News

RCMP in Moosomin were called to the Prairie Pride motel on the Trans-Canada Highway after two men were found dead in a room.

Google Strretview
A A

RCMP in Moosomin were called to the Prairie Pride motel on the Trans-Canada Highway after two men were found dead in a room.

Investigators are investigating the cause of death. There is no risk to public safety and RCMP will not be identifying where the men are from until next of kin has been notified.

Autopsies on the bodies are scheduled for later this week in Regina.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Moosomin
Moosomin RCMP
Prairie pride Motel
Sask Crime
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News