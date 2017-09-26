Two men found dead in a Moosomin, Sask. motel room
RCMP in Moosomin were called to the Prairie Pride motel on the Trans-Canada Highway after two men were found dead in a room.
Investigators are investigating the cause of death. There is no risk to public safety and RCMP will not be identifying where the men are from until next of kin has been notified.
Autopsies on the bodies are scheduled for later this week in Regina.
