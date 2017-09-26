Crime
Police seek 2 suspects after home invasion on Hamilton mountain

Police are investigating a home invasion, which they believe was targeted, on Hamilton's central mountain.

Hamilton police are looking for two male suspects after what they believe to be a targeted home invasion on the Central Mountain.

Police say they received a 911 call just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a home invasion on Folkstone Avenue, in the area of Lawfield Park.

The homeowners were asleep in their bedroom when they were awakened by a noise.

Police say suspects forced their way into the residence from the rear yard, and an altercation took place, during which one resident, a 38-year-old man, received minor injuries but declined medical attention.

The home invasion happened just hours after Ward 7 Coun. Donna Skelly hosted a public meeting to discuss recent violent crime and public safety on Hamilton Mountain.

