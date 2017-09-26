Steinbach RCMP investigate gold and silver heist

Steinbach RCMP are asking the public for help in a break and enter incident from earlier this month.

On September 4, police responded to a call from a home in Rural Municipality of Reynolds and discovered the man living there had a stash of gold and silver bars that had just been stolen.

The bars were smaller denominations, ranging in size from a single ounce to 10 ounces.

The value of the stolen goods is “in the thousands (of dollars)”, said RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel.

She said that while the RCMP aren’t releasing specifics on the amount of gold and silver taken from the house in Reynolds, they’re hoping the strange nature of the crime means someone in the public can help them find the perpetrator.

“It is unusual for sure, and that’s why we thought even with the very little information that we’ve put out there, that perhaps someone does know something.”

RCMP are asking for anyone with information on the case to contact them at 204-326-4452 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted online here or by texting “TIPMAN” plus a message to CRIMES (274637).