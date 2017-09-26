Travel Tuesday: The nine items you need for your next big trip

It’s travel Tuesday, where we check in with travel expert Claire Newell from Travel Best Bets for tips to make your next vacation a breeze.

I am always getting asked what my travel essentials are, either for the plane or hotel room or on a road trip.

Here is my personal list of items I never travel without:

A great carry on bag.

It should be light, roomy and have external pockets for easy access to magazines, inflatable travel pillows or even travel documents.

Comfortable slip on shoes

Not having to unlace and re-tie saves time and hassle.

A pashmina

A pashmina is always in my carry-on. I wear it as a scarf in destination and it also makes for a great blanket on the plane.

Good headphones

It’s a great way to tune out travel annoyance and tune into a movie, playlist or even just silence.

A foldable tote

A foldable tote is always zipped into the front pocket of my luggage. It’s great for shopping in-destination or to use as an extra carry-on if need be.

A long sleeved t-shirt

Choose one that is stylish and light-weight. It’s a great way to add extra warmth in flight.

Powdered vitamin supplement

I bring this to add to my water. I take my refillable bottle empty through security; fill it up at a water fountain and a package. Emergen-C is my favorite.

Travel candles

Travel candles can be very calming and help erase the smell of the hotel room. They’re great because they have a lid so they travel easily and are simple to reuse.

A kindle

I love these because you don’t have to lug around multiple books or newspapers. You can download everything wirelessly.

Happy travels!