September 26, 2017 10:00 am
Updated: September 26, 2017 11:49 am

Travel Tuesday: The nine items you need for your next big trip

By Claire Newell CKNW
It’s travel Tuesday, where we check in with travel expert Claire Newell from Travel Best Bets for tips to make your next vacation a breeze. 

I am always getting asked what my travel essentials are, either for the plane or hotel room or on a road trip.

Here is my personal list of items I never travel without:

A great carry on bag.

The right carry on bag is small enough to make it through security, but roomy enough for your other travel essentials.

It should be light, roomy and have external pockets for easy access to magazines, inflatable travel pillows or even travel documents.

Comfortable slip on shoes

Who has time for laces when you’re on vacation?

Not having to unlace and re-tie saves time and hassle.

A pashmina

Whether you’re headed somewhere chilly, or just want it for the plane, the right scarf can be a life saver.

A pashmina is always in my carry-on. I wear it as a scarf in destination and it also makes for a great blanket on the plane.

Good headphones

The right headphones can put you in your own world, even if you’re in a busy airport.

It’s a great way to tune out travel annoyance and tune into a movie, playlist or even just silence.

A foldable tote

If you’re buying groceries on your trip, or just hitting the beach this item can be a life saver.

A foldable tote is always zipped into the front pocket of my luggage. It’s great for shopping in-destination or to use as an extra carry-on if need be.

A long sleeved t-shirt

The right cozy shirt will keep you comfy, even during a long layover.

Choose one that is stylish and light-weight. It’s a great way to add extra warmth in flight.

Powdered vitamin supplement

Forget the health drinks. Make your own vitamin water on the plane.

I bring this to add to my water. I take my refillable bottle empty through security; fill it up at a water fountain and a package. Emergen-C is my favorite.

Travel candles

Throw a lid on it and you’re all set.

Travel candles can be very calming and help erase the smell of the hotel room. They’re great because they have a lid so they travel easily and are simple to reuse.

A kindle

Forget packing a bag full of books. One E-reader will keep you busy for your entire trip.

I love these because you don’t have to lug around multiple books or newspapers. You can download everything wirelessly.

Happy travels!

