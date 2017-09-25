Look Good Feel Better celebrates 25 years of giving women back their womanhood

TORONTO – Sandra Carusi and Sherry Abbott have a lot in common – professionally they are both hardworking, strong, successful women, and personally they both know what it’s like to receive a cancer diagnosis more than once.

“This is my fifth recurrence in three years,” said Carusi, AM640 Host/Producer of ‘Inside Jokes’. “I know, I was a little accustomed to it – unfortunately because my father had it almost 20 years ago and he passed away from it.

“I thought I knew everything there was to know about it until I got it.”

Sherry Abbott remembers the first time she heard the word cancer back in 1989.

“I was diagnosed with metastatic ovarian cancer back in the day and almost 28 years later, I’m still a survivor, “ said Abbott, Global Ambassador for Look Good Feel Better.

“More recently, with breast cancer. So I went through the battle last year, but I’m on a healthy path and all is good.”

Yet despite all of this and the fact that Sherry now lives with mobility issues resulting from extensive nerve damage to legs and spine, her attitude of living a full life remains positive. And this year celebrates the 25th anniversary of Look Good Feel Better, an organization Sherry was instrumental in bringing to Canada.

“It’s quite a milestone,” said Abbott. “I’m so proud of all the women and men who made it possible all those years ago.”

Look Good Feel Better is Canada’s only charity dedicated to helping women like Sandra Carusi manage their appearance-related effects of cancer and its treatment.

“One of the first things that struck me with the disease was ‘wow,’ you’re stripped of everything,” said Carusi. “My ability to be a mother, to be a partner, to be a friend, a colleague and to be a woman.”