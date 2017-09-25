700 marijuana plants, firearms and ammunition seized from York Region address

A fire safety inspection at a York Region address has led to charges against two people accused of running a marijuana grow operation.

York Regional Police said they responded alongside fire crews to an address on Innovator Avenue, near Highway 48 and Main Street in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville on Friday.

Officers executed a search warrant at the address and seized more than 700 marijuana plants that were in early stages of production. Police also seized four rifles, one handgun and an unspecified number of ammunition boxes that were being stored unsafely.

Two residents that were occupying the units have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Kwok Yu, a 30-year-old man and Ceci Chu Yu, a 32-year-old woman, both of Markham, are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis, producing cannabis, careless storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition.

Yu was scheduled to make a court appearance in Newmarket on Monday, while Chu Yu is set to appear on October 25.

York police reiterated the potential risks indoor marijuana grow operations, which can lead to fire or explosion hazards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).