Saskatoon weather outlook: cool start to fall takes a turn

Story highlights Fall/winter outlook Cool Tuesday morning

Cool start to autumn takes a turn for the first week of fall!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a cooler kickoff to autumn this weekend, the first full week of fall has started out on a nicer note.

Sunshine started the day with temperatures dipping back to 2 degrees, but we managed to make our way up into the mid-teens by noon as a warm southerly wind kicked in.

Here is a close up of Mr Moose :)@PQuinlanGlobal pic.twitter.com/zgRxZIiI91 — Louise (@LouiseCarduner) September 23, 2017

Fall colours galore in Saskatoon as we kickoff the first full week of fall! https://t.co/9X0qUCRl4q #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/N15jIpyzqi — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) September 25, 2017

@PQuinlanGlobal Walking along the riverbank and we came across this solitary sunflower. It seemed to be saying hi.Put a smile on our faces. pic.twitter.com/tm37EJyyde — Kent Hartshorn (@LuxorLegend) September 24, 2017

But we've now made it up to 16 degrees over this noon hour in Saskatoon! https://t.co/9X0qUCRl4q #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/0P924iJhxl — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) September 25, 2017

Clouds will build in from the west during the afternoon, but the mercury will continue to rise, with an expected daytime high reaching into the upper teens.

Tonight

Most of those clouds will stick around tonight as we dip back to a low a safe distance away from the freezing point, in mid-single digits.

Tuesday

It’ll be a mostly cloudy start to the day Tuesday in the city with a chance of showers into the middle and end of the day as a trough swings through.

A southerly wind during the morning will help warm us up into the mid-teens quickly before a west-northwesterly winds kicks up in behind the trough with a high expected to reach just into the low 20s.

Wednesday-Friday

The heat gets cranked right up for the end of the week as a big upper ridge ploughs its way into the province with daytime highs jumping from the upper teens Wednesday and Thursday into the low 20s Friday.

More clouds than sunshine are expected on Wednesday before we get into more sun on Thursday and pure blue skies and sunshine to round off the week on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

The heart of the heat gets hit early this weekend as we climb up into the mid 20s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday before a system that may bring some rain and cloud cools us back into the teens for Sunday.

Fall/Winter Outlook

Seasonal forecasting is tricky, however there are early indications of cooler than normal waters off the coast of Peru, which would hint at a colder than normal trend moving in ahead, a big change after a sizzling summer in Saskatoon.

The National Weather Service in the United States has issued a La Niña watch, which means there is an increasing chance (~55 per cent to 60 per cent) of a La Niña to develop in the fall and winter.

What that would mean for central Saskatchewan if it does develop, is that cooler than normal temperatures would be expected on average for the end of fall and into winter.

That isn’t to say that we won’t see warmer than normal days, but when averaging out multiple months of data, this would just be the overall trend.

At this point there are no strong precipitation-trends apparent in either direction.

Jim Gawluk took this Your Saskatchewan photo in Fosston:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.