September 25, 2017 2:26 pm
Updated: September 25, 2017 3:17 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: cool start to fall takes a turn

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Cool start to autumn takes a turn for the first week of fall in Saskatoon's weather forecast.

Fall/winter outlook

Cool Tuesday morning

Cool start to autumn takes a turn for the first week of fall!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a cooler kickoff to autumn this weekend, the first full week of fall has started out on a nicer note.

Sunshine started the day with temperatures dipping back to 2 degrees, but we managed to make our way up into the mid-teens by noon as a warm southerly wind kicked in.

Clouds will build in from the west during the afternoon, but the mercury will continue to rise, with an expected daytime high reaching into the upper teens.

Tonight

Most of those clouds will stick around tonight as we dip back to a low a safe distance away from the freezing point, in mid-single digits.

Tuesday

It’ll be a mostly cloudy start to the day Tuesday in the city with a chance of showers into the middle and end of the day as a trough swings through.

A southerly wind during the morning will help warm us up into the mid-teens quickly before a west-northwesterly winds kicks up in behind the trough with a high expected to reach just into the low 20s.

A slight chance of showers is in the forecast Tuesday along a trough swinging through the region.

SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday-Friday

The heat gets cranked right up for the end of the week as a big upper ridge ploughs its way into the province with daytime highs jumping from the upper teens Wednesday and Thursday into the low 20s Friday.

An upper ridge of high pressure funnels back in the heat to end off the first week of fall.

SkyTracker Weather

More clouds than sunshine are expected on Wednesday before we get into more sun on Thursday and pure blue skies and sunshine to round off the week on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to spike back into the 20s on Friday in Saskatoon.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend Outlook

The heart of the heat gets hit early this weekend as we climb up into the mid 20s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday before a system that may bring some rain and cloud cools us back into the teens for Sunday.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Fall/Winter Outlook

Seasonal forecasting is tricky, however there are early indications of cooler than normal waters off the coast of Peru, which would hint at a colder than normal trend moving in ahead, a big change after a sizzling summer in Saskatoon.

The National Weather Service in the United States has issued a La Niña watch, which means there is an increasing chance (~55 per cent to 60 per cent) of a La Niña to develop in the fall and winter.

Sea Surface Temp Anomalies were near-to-below average across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean and above average in the western Pacific over the past four weeks.

Courtesy National Weather Service

What that would mean for central Saskatchewan if it does develop, is that cooler than normal temperatures would be expected on average for the end of fall and into winter.

That isn’t to say that we won’t see warmer than normal days, but when averaging out multiple months of data, this would just be the overall trend.

The long range outlook is hinting toward a colder than normal second half of fall and start to winter.

SkyTracker Weather

At this point there are no strong precipitation-trends apparent in either direction.

Jim Gawluk took this Your Saskatchewan photo in Fosston:

Jim Gawluk took this Your Saskatchewan photo for September 25 in Fosston.

Jim Gawluk / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

