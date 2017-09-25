Police seek help after family of 7 injured in river crash

Peterborough County OPP are asking for the public’s help to identify the rider of a personal watercraft (PWC) and his passenger, after it and a bowrider collided Saturday, leaving the family of seven in the motorboat injured.

Police say just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 23, a watercraft similar to a Sea-Doo was travelling upstream on the Otonabee River north of Rice Lake when it collided head-on with a bowrider carrying the family. Police describe the damage as “extensive, and say the male rider of the personal watercraft “offered no assistance to the injured family in the bowrider and fled the scene.”

The PWC is described as a purple and white sit-down style craft similar to a Sea-Doo, with damage to the right side of the vessel. The driver is a heavy-set white male, approximately 250 pounds. His passenger is described as an Asian female weighing about 125 pounds, with an injury to her right leg due to the collision.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Investigators currently wish to speak with the driver of the PWC and are looking to check on the well-being of the female passenger. Please contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers with Tips.